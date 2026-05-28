Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.3 million in…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.73 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $715.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.6 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

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