United-Guardian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Friday reported earnings of $819,000 in its first…

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Friday reported earnings of $819,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hauppauge, New York-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The cosmetic ingredients maker posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

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