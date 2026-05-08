Ultralife: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Friday reported a loss of $451,000 in its…

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Friday reported a loss of $451,000 in its first quarter.

The Newark, New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULBI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.