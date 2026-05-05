Ultragenyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $185 million…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $185 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.84.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.55 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $136 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.3 million.

Ultragenyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $760 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RARE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RARE

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