U.S. Physical Therapy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $198.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USPH

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