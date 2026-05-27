U-Haul Holding Company: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $127.8 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $127.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents.

The parent company of the U-Haul vehicle rental service posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.1 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.04 billion.

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