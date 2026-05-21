Tsakos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Thursday reported net income of $88.8…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Thursday reported net income of $88.8 million in its first quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $2.72 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $253 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $223.1 million.

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