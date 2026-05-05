Triple Flag: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $116.9 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $116.9 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $147 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFPM

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