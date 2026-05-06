Trinity Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported profit of $29.8 million in its first…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported profit of $29.8 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period.

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