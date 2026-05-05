TransMedics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.3 million.…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $173.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.7 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $727 million to $757 million.

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