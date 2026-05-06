TKO Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $89.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $89.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.12.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

TKO Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.68 billion to $5.78 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TKO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TKO

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