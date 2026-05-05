Super Micro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $483.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $10.24 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 79 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11 billion to $12.5 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year revenue in the range of $38.9 billion to $40.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI

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