Sunrun: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $167.6 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $167.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $722.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUN

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