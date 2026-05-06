Sun Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $353.6 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $353.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $6.41 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.