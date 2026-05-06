Sturm Ruger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $128,000…

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $128,000 in its first quarter.

The Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 27 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $141.4 million in the period.

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