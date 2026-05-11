Star Equity Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Monday reported a loss…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRR

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