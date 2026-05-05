Standard BioTools: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported net income of $127.1 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported net income of $127.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.