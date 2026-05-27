SQM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Tuesday…

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $364.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago Chile, Chile-based company said it had profit of $1.28.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The chemicals company posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period.

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