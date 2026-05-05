Solventum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13 million. On…

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Maplewood, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOLV

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