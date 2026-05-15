SolarMax Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) on Friday reported a loss of $307,000 in…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) on Friday reported a loss of $307,000 in its first quarter.

The Riverside, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The solar and renewable energy company posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period.

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