Snap: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $89…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $89 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNAP

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