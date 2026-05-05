SLR Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $17.1 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $17.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLRC

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