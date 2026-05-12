Sleep Number: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.3 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.3 million in its first quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of $2.19 per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $319 million in the period.

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