Silvercorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $722,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $147.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.9 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $438.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVM

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