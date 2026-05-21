Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported a loss of…

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $270.7 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

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