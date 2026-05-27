Senior Living Benefits: Adapting Lifelong Hobbies Through Community Support

Andrea Jenks’ arthritis had prevented her from physically engaging in her favorite hobby, pine needling — until the staff at…

Andrea Jenks’ arthritis had prevented her from physically engaging in her favorite hobby, pine needling — until the staff at her assisted living community opened up a new path.

[Read: What Is Life Like in Assisted Living?]

Grieving the Loss of Independence in Older Age

Jenks, a 92-year-old resident of John H. Whitaker Place in Concord, New Hampshire, since 2024, first became interested in pine needling at a senior center when she was living in Florida.

“There was this man teaching us how to weave these baskets, and I enjoyed doing it very much,” she recalls.

Pine needling involves gathering pine needles from slash pine trees, spreading the needles in the sun so the color changes to a brown or honey shade, and then using a darning needle and raffia to sew the needles and create intricate basket patterns by hand. Jenks would then coat the baskets with polyurethane.

Making baskets was her specialty; she never sold them but gave them as gifts to her family and friends. The hobby also served as a “soothing balm” when her husband died in 2008.

She misses being able to weave like she used to, but “it’s just the way it is.”

[READ: 9 Ways to Help Seniors Cope With Loss of Independence]

The Psychological Power of a Mindset Shift

It’s understandable to experience grief at the loss of an activity that used to bring joy or meaning or was part of an identity, says Christopher Christodoulou, clinical and research neuropsychologist at Stony Brook Medicine’s Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease in New York.

“The person might feel this loss as sadness, frustration, anger or embarrassment,” he explains. “Or they might feel lonely or bored if the activity was also a source of social interaction. It’s important to acknowledge that loss with kindness and not dismiss it.”

What’s key, he says, is changing your perspective.

“Perhaps the healthiest advice for many people is to help them to shift their mindset from ‘what I used to do’ to ‘what is still possible’ while honestly acknowledging the emotional loss,” he notes. “It might be possible to modify their hobby to be shorter, simpler or less demanding.”

For instance:

— A person who loves gardening might be able to continue on a smaller scale with indoor potted plants.

— A person who loves to paint might be able to work with larger brushes or use a painting app on a tablet or computer.

— A person who can no longer play their sport of choice can join a fan group or coach informally.

[The Truth About Depression in Older Adults]

Adjusting to a New Perspective in Assisted Living

Jenks’ mindset shift came in 2025, when Whitaker Place staff held a resident showcase.

“I loved it,” Jenks says. “I was able to display my pine-needle baskets on a table for everyone to see.”

When the hobby is a craft like Jenks’ pine needling, Nicole Andreoli, a psychologist with Pathways Psychological Services in New York City, suggests additional adaptations such as:

— Using presourced or modified materials that are easier to work with

— Engaging in conversations or groups related to the hobby

— Looking at related images online

— Creating memory books of previous projects and accomplishments

— Finding adjacent activities that focus on or are more aligned with your current abilities

[READ 11 Ways to Fight Loneliness in Older Adults]

Finding Fresh Sources of Social Joy and Connection

In addition to participating in the senior showcase and displaying her baskets, Jenks enjoys attending social hour and playing bingo.

“I play it twice a week,” she says, adding, “I’m on a winning streak.”

Activities director Gabrielle Rundlett, who began working at Whitaker Place around the same time Jenks arrived, has observed positive changes in Jenks, who was initially somewhat withdrawn due to her inability to engage in pine needling.

“She’s come out of her shell, attending more activities and events like happy hour,” Rundlett says. “It’s nice to see that spark come out.”

More from U.S. News

When to Move to Independent Living: A 2026 Guide to Readiness and Costs

Independent Living vs. Assisted Living: What’s the Difference?

8 Nursing Home Alternatives: 2026 Costs and Care Guide

Senior Living Benefits: Adapting Lifelong Hobbies Through Community Support originally appeared on usnews.com