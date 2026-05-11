Seattle Cruise Port: Tips, Parking and Info 2026

Seattle is the West Coast’s gateway to Alaska, with sailings departing regularly from the Port of Seattle. Although Alaska is…

Seattle is the West Coast’s gateway to Alaska, with sailings departing regularly from the Port of Seattle. Although Alaska is the most popular destination from the Port of Seattle, some cruise lines also offer longer itineraries to Hawaii, Asia and the Panama Canal.

Conveniently located along the downtown waterfront, the Port of Seattle offers easy access to many of the city’s top attractions, including Pike Place Market and the Space Needle.

Seattle’s modern cruise industry began in 1996 with the opening of Pier 66, also known as the Bell Street Cruise Terminal. In 2000, Norwegian Cruise Line was the first to homeport one of its ships in Seattle, marking a key milestone in the port’s growth.

As demand increased, Seattle’s cruise port expanded with Pier 91, known as the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal. The port has continued to invest in its infrastructure, including a major $30 million investment in 2015 and the addition of full shore power capabilities in 2024.

— Local currency: USD

— Time zone: Pacific Time (PT)

Terminal Details

The Port of Seattle operates two cruise terminals: Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66 and Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91. Located about 3 miles apart, Pier 66 sits along the downtown waterfront, while Pier 91 is just outside the city center.

Bell Street Cruise Terminal (Pier 66)

— Port name: Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66

— Port address: 2225 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121

— Port website: https://www.portseattle.org/places/bell-street-cruise-terminal-pier-66

— Amenities: Port Valet luggage transfer service, same-day luggage storage, seating, parking and restrooms.

— Distance to city center: Located along the downtown waterfront, about a 15-minute walk (1 mile) to the city center.

— Shuttle service to city: Not available

— Accessibility: Wheelchairs are available for those with mobility concerns. The terminal is easy to navigate with wide ramps and smooth surfaces.

Smith Cove Cruise Terminal (Pier 91)

— Port name: Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91

— Port address: 2001 West Garfield Street, Seattle, WA, 98119

— Port website: https://www.portseattle.org/places/smith-cove-cruise-terminal-pier-91

— Amenities: Port Valet luggage transfer service, same-day luggage storage, parking and restrooms.

— Distance to city center: Approximately 3 miles from the city center, or about a 12-minute drive.

— Shuttle service to city: Not available

— Accessibility: Wheelchairs are available for those with mobility issues. Wide ramps and smooth surfaces make the terminal easy to navigate.

Transportation Options

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is the nearest major airport to Seattle’s cruise terminals, located approximately 12 to 17 miles from the ports. Travel time is around 30 to 40 minutes to reach both terminals, depending on traffic.

— Taxi: Metered taxis are readily available at the airport, with pickups located on the third floor of the airport garage on the north and south curbs. A minimum fare of $20 applies to all rides originating at the airport, and an additional $1 surcharge may be added for on-demand taxis. Fares to the cruise terminals typically range from $50 to $65 one-way, depending on traffic and luggage.

— Rideshare (Uber/Lyft): Uber and Lyft operate throughout Seattle and are widely available at the airport, with pickups on the third-floor parking garage. Premium rides, like Uber Black, meet at the baggage claim area. Pricing can surge significantly based on demand and availability, but you can expect to spend between $80 and $100 for a one-way ride to the cruise terminals.

— Airport shuttle: Shared and private airport shuttles are available from the Seattle airport to the cruise terminals and should be prearranged. Seattle Express offers three departures from the airport to both cruise terminals, starting at around $35 per person for a 45-minute ride. Other shuttle services, like Premier Airport Shuttle, offer shared and private rides from the airport. Shared shuttles depart every 30 minutes; prices start at about $30 per person. Most cruise lines also offer airport shuttle options that can be prebooked directly with the cruise line.

— Public transit: Seattle’s Link Light Rail connects the airport to downtown’s Westlake Station for a flat $3 per person. Trains depart every 15 minutes, and the journey takes about 37 minutes. From Westlake Station, Pier 66 is a 20-minute walk or a six-minute taxi ride. Pier 91 requires a 15-minute drive, making public transit a less convenient option for this terminal.

— Port parking: On-site parking is available at both Seattle cruise terminals. Cruisers departing from Pier 66 can book secure, covered parking online with Republic Parking. The rate is $33 per day, located at 9 Wall Street. For Pier 91 parking, cruisers can prebook at SeattlePortParking.com starting at $27 per day. This lot can also accommodate oversized vehicles and RVs.

Restaurants Near Port of Seattle

Because Pier 66 is located along the waterfront, there are plenty of restaurants within walking distance. If you’re cruising from Pier 91, these spots are a short taxi ride or rideshare away.

— Elliott’s Oyster House: A longtime Seattle favorite serving Pacific Northwest seafood, known for its expansive oyster bar with 20-plus varieties and waterfront views of Elliott Bay. About a 0.6-mile (13-minute) walk from Pier 66 or a 3.7-mile (15-minute) drive from Pier 91.

— Storyville Coffee Pike Place: A popular coffee shop near Pike Place Market serving crafted espresso drinks and homemade pastries. Less than a mile walk (about 13 minutes) from Pier 66 or a 10-minute drive from Pier 91.

— Old Stove Brewing Co — Pike Place: A waterfront brewpub located in Pike Place Market with house-brewed craft beers and a lively taproom. About a 0.5-mile (12-minute) walk from Pier 66 or a 14-minute drive from Pier 91.

Things to Do Near Port of Seattle

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— Pike Place Market: Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market is a short 10-minute walk from Pier 66 or a 12-minute drive from Pier 91. This public market is known for its famous fish-throwing vendors, local produce, homemade crafts, fresh flowers and specialty food stalls. You’ll also find souvenir shops, cafes and small boutiques.

— Space Needle: Built for the 1962 World’s Fair, the Space Needle is one of Seattle’s most iconic landmarks. The 605-foot tower offers 360-degree views of the city, Puget Sound and surrounding mountains. The Space Needle is about a 20-minute walk from Pier 66 or a 12-minute drive from Pier 91.

— Seattle Waterfront: Just steps from Pier 66 or a 10-minute drive from Pier 91 is the Seattle Waterfront, a bustling pier lined with restaurants, souvenir shops and the Seattle Great Wheel, which offers panoramic views of Puget Sound.

— Mount Rainier National Park: A day trip to Mount Rainier National Park is one of the most popular excursions from Seattle. Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the contiguous U.S. and is surrounded by wildflower meadows, waterfalls and forests. Round-trip tours from Seattle involve a two- to 2.5-hour drive each way.

Top Hotels Near Port of Seattle

If you’re cruising from Seattle, it’s recommended to arrive at least one day before departure to allow for unexpected delays. Many travelers also choose to extend their stays to explore the city before or after their cruises.

Several downtown hotels are within walking distance of Pier 66 or a short drive from Pier 91, with some offering convenient cruise shuttles.

— Four Seasons Hotel Seattle: As one of Seattle’s top-rated luxury hotels, Four Seasons Hotel Seattle is located near the waterfront and within walking distance of Pike Place Market and the Seattle Art Museum. The upscale hotel has a full-service spa, on-site dining and a rooftop infinity pool overlooking Elliott Bay. It’s a 0.6-mile (15-minute) walk from Pier 66 and a 3.3-mile (14-minute) drive to Pier 91. While the hotel doesn’t offer a cruise shuttle, complimentary car service is available within downtown.

— Mayflower Park Hotel: This historic downtown hotel is centrally located near both cruise terminals and within walking distance of Seattle’s top attractions, including a 13-minute walk to Pike Place Market. The hotel offers a scheduled shuttle service to both Pier 66 and Pier 91 for $15 per person, which can be arranged in advance through the bell desk.

— Mediterranean Inn: Located in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, the Mediterranean Inn is about a six-minute drive to either cruise terminal and a 10-minute walk to the Space Needle. The property boasts a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of downtown Seattle and Mount Rainier, as well as an on-site Starbucks.

Why Trust U.S. News

Allie Hubers is a seasoned freelance writer who has sailed on more than 50 cruises across multiple lines — including a voyage from Seattle to Alaska. In addition to U.S. News & World Report, Hubers has contributed to Business Insider, Travel Lemming and Royal Caribbean Blog. She was recently featured in MarketWatch for her insight on current cruise trends.

You might also be interested in:

— Best Cruises from Seattle

— How Much Does an Alaska Cruise Cost?

— Alaska Cruise Packing List

— Top Panama Canal Cruises for Seniors

— Vancouver Cruise Port Guide

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Seattle Cruise Port: Tips, Parking and Info 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com