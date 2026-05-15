Scienture Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Friday reported a loss of $3.4 million…

COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Friday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Commack, New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The company posted revenue of $56,000 in the period.

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