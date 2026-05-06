Ryerson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYZ) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.5 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYZ) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 30 cents per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ryerson said it expects revenue in the range of $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion.

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