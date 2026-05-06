Royal Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $281.7 million in its first…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $281.7 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $3.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.11 per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $469.1 million in the period.

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