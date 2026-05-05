Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $350 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $350 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $3.10. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.50 to $13.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $8.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROK

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