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RMR Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 5:26 PM

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported net income of $1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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