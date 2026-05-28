REX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 56 cents.
The ethanol producer posted revenue of $156.5 million in the period.
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