Retractable Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Friday reported a loss of…

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Friday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Little Elm, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The syringe and medical products maker posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period.

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