Republic Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $525 million. The Phoenix-based…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $525 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $4.11 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSG

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