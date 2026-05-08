RE/MAX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Friday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Friday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $70.2 million in the period.

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