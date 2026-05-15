RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $91.7…

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $91.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.89. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $518 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $287.6 million, or $9.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $500 million to $510 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBC

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