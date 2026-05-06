Rayonier: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its first quarter.

The Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $276.8 million in the period.

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