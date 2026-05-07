Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Thursday reported net income…

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Thursday reported net income of $800,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

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