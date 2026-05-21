Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $151.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $941.1 million, or $15.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.11 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL

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