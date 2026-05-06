Radian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $124.1 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $124.1 million in its first quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.27 per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $466.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $475.2 million.

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