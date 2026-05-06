Qiagen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $68…

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $68 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $492.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QGEN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.