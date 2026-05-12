Q&A: How AI is Affecting Students’ Career Decisions

Students don’t always stick with the major they select during their first semester or later on in college. Sometimes taking…

Students don’t always stick with the major they select during their first semester or later on in college. Sometimes taking electives or courses in varying subject areas can sway their decision in a different direction.

Other factors may affect career choices, including family influence and the job market. Most recently, however, the rise of artificial intelligence — which has created unprecedented changes in the workforce — is now top of mind for some students as they decide what major to pursue.

Roughly 10% of the entering 2025 class has already changed majors due to job security concerns caused by AI, and 42% expect it to influence their career path, according to EAB’s 2026 First-Year Experience survey, which had more than 9,500 respondents. Asked to choose among 10 words that best describe their feelings about AI’s impact on their future careers, 13% chose “optimistic” while 50% picked “uncertain.”

U.S. News recently discussed these survey results — and ways artificial intelligence is shifting how college students think about their future — with Pam Royall, co-author of the survey and head of enrollment services research at EAB, an education firm that provides research, technology and advisory services. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

[READ: Choosing a Major in College: What to Know.]

Q: Artificial intelligence continues to bring significant changes and challenges to the job market, causing some students to rethink their college majors, per the EAB survey. What’s most surprising about these findings, and do you expect AI to be an even bigger factor in career decisions in coming years?

What’s most surprising isn’t just that students are reconsidering majors — it’s how much uncertainty is driving those decisions. In our research, about 4 in 10 students say artificial intelligence will influence the career they pursue, and many others reported they are unsure. The most common reaction students report isn’t excitement, it’s uncertainty about what the job market will look like by the time they graduate. We learned that students are responding in different ways. Some are moving toward AI-related fields like data science or engineering, while others are pulling back from areas they think may be more vulnerable to automation, including certain tech, business or creative roles. Students are approaching college decisions more cautiously and asking questions like: ‘Will this field still have entry-level jobs? Will this degree pay off in the long run?’ Looking ahead, AI will likely become an even bigger factor. As tools begin to offer more personalized insights, including career pathways, job demand or salary expectations, students will rely on them more heavily when making decisions. For students and families, the takeaway is that choosing a major today requires an assessment of how that field is evolving and what skills are more likely to remain relevant over time.

Q: What role do colleges and educators play in preparing students for the ever-changing workforce as jobs are modified and/or replaced due to AI? Any examples of how you’re seeing colleges adapt?

EAB’s data shows that students define the value of college primarily in terms of career outcomes, especially job placement, internships and other hands-on experiences. Students have always cared about the return on their education investment, but that expectation has been heightened by increasing costs, rising student debt and growing uncertainty about the job market for early-career applicants. In response, many colleges are making three key changes. First, they’re expanding experiential learning: internships, co-ops and project-based work that give students real-world experience before they graduate. Second, they’re integrating AI and digital skills across majors, not just in technical fields. Students in business, health care, communications and other areas are increasingly expected to understand how AI is used in their industry. Third, colleges are strengthening connections to employers, helping students see clearer pathways from their major to a career. Corporate partnerships are growing as a source of opportunity for students. At the same time, the human side of education remains essential. Students are navigating a lot of uncertainty, and they rely on faculty and other college advisers to help them understand how these changes affect their field of study. For families, the key is to look for colleges that can clearly show how they prepare students not just academically, but by offering real-world experience and strong employer connections.

[READ: ChatGPT in Classrooms: What to Know]

Q: Students consider many academic and nonacademic factors before applying to colleges. Do you expect AI to also influence where a student attends college? And do you think short-term credentials and community colleges are appealing to students now more than ever, given their focus on hands-on workforce training?

Yes. Artificial intelligence is already influencing where students enroll, and interest in alternative pathways is growing. AI is changing how students find and compare colleges. Instead of relying only on websites or rankings, many students now use AI tools to generate lists of schools, compare programs and evaluate options. That means some colleges may never even be considered if they’re not visible through these tools. And for those schools that make students’ short list, they are even using AI to compare financial aid packages from different schools as they receive offer letters. At the same time, students are placing more emphasis on career outcomes and return on investment. They want to know what jobs graduates get, how quickly they can start working after completing their degree, and whether a program leads to stable job and career opportunities. That’s part of what’s driving increased interest in short-term credentials and community colleges, especially programs focused on hands-on workforce training. These options can offer a faster, more direct path into certain careers. And they often do so at a much lower cost. However, most students are not abandoning four-year degrees. Instead, they’re comparing all their options more carefully and looking for flexibility, such as programs that offer internships, certifications or pathways to continue their education later. The takeaway for students is to consider how well a program that suits their aptitudes and interests also connects to career opportunities and how flexible it is if your goals change. For institutions, a strong network of alumni can be leveraged as a key value for students making their enrollment decision.

Q: What advice do you have for prospective college students as they navigate the rise of AI and weigh whether it’s still valuable to pursue certain majors or degree paths?

The most important advice I would give students is this: Don’t try to pick an ‘AI-proof’ major. Instead, focus on building skills that are most likely to remain valuable over time. It’s understandable that students are concerned about how artificial intelligence might affect certain careers. But the reality is, no one can predict exactly which jobs will change or how quickly. Even now, we’re seeing students respond in different ways. Some are moving toward AI-related fields, and others are moving toward more hands-on or people-focused careers that they believe are less likely to be automated. Instead of trying to guess the ‘safest’ major, students should focus on three things. First, choose a field that genuinely interests you. Long-term success depends more on staying engaged and continuing to build skills than on picking the ‘perfect’ major. Second, look closely at how colleges prepare students for careers. In EAB’s research, students consistently report the most valuable aspects of college are job placement, internships and real-world experience. When comparing schools, ask: ‘Do students get internships or other hands-on experience?’ ‘Do graduates find jobs in this field?’ ‘Are there strong connections to employers?’ Third, learn how to use AI as a tool. In many careers, students won’t be competing with AI. They will be expected to work alongside it. The students who stand out will be those who can use these tools effectively while still thinking critically and communicating clearly. For students, the takeaway is this: focus less on finding a ‘safe’ major and more on choosing a program that interests you, builds real-world skills, offers strong career pathways and prepares you to adapt as the job market evolves.

[READ: Pros, Cons of Applying to College as an Undecided Major.]

Q: Are there any other noteworthy parts of the 2026 First-Year Experience survey? Do you think these college students’ sentiments and/or actions are rooted in fear or other causes?

One of the most important findings is that students are becoming more strategic in how they approach college decisions. They’re applying to more schools, keeping options open longer, and paying closer attention to cost and career outcomes. At the same time, some are reconsidering majors or career paths because of concerns about job stability and automation. There is strong evidence of anxiety in the data. Students often describe feeling uncertain about how AI will affect their future. But their behavior isn’t just driven by fear. What we’re seeing is a mix of uncertainty about how quickly the job market is changing; practical concerns about cost and return on investment; and in some cases, new opportunities as students explore emerging fields or alternative pathways. In other words, students are not stepping back from higher education, they’re asking more informed questions about it. For families — and for institutions — the takeaway is that today’s students are making more deliberate, thoughtful choices, and they are looking for clear evidence that a college experience will include ‘real world’ activities and opportunities to build relationships/connections that will lead to opportunities after graduation.

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

10 Unique College Minors

10 Colleges With Winemaking Programs

7 Colleges With Distilling Programs

Q&A: How AI is Affecting Students’ Career Decisions originally appeared on usnews.com