Proto Labs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported profit of $8.1…

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported profit of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $139.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Proto Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 58 cents.

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