Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Thursday reported net income of $26.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Thursday reported net income of $26.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $150.1 million in the period.

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