Priority Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Monday reported earnings of $9.8 million…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Monday reported earnings of $9.8 million in its first quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $249.6 million in the period.

Priority Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.