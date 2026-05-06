Primerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $190.1 million. On…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $190.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $5.97. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $5.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.45 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $872.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $872.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $854.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRI

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