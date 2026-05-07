PRA Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported profit of $28.2 million in…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported profit of $28.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 73 cents.

The debt collector posted revenue of $314.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.