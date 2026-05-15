Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Plus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Plus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2026, 4:19 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Friday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSTV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up