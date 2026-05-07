Planet Fitness: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $51.6…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $51.6 million.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $337.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLNT

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